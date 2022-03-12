Win a $10,000 Entertainment center from Barney Miller’s!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Barney Miller’s and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Barney Miller’s, visit https://www.wkyt.com/basketballmayhem.

It’s March in the Bluegrass State, and we know that means basketball. After having no tournament in 2020 & little luck in 2021, even more people will be trying their luck at picking the perfect bracket.

Create your own 2022 Bracket to enter to win the Annual Basketball Mayhem Contest. Best bracket wins wins a $10,000 Entertainment center from Barney Miller’s!

Prize Includes: