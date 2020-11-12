Lexington Caterer Offers No Hassle Thanksgiving Meal Options

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Bayou Bluegrass Catering and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bayou Bluegrass Catering, visit https://bayoubluegrass.com/.

Much like everything else in 2020, Thanksgiving may look a little bit different than normal this year. Bayou Bluegrass Catering is offering to take some of the stress out of the holidays with their ready-for-pickup Thanksgiving meals.

Treat your family to one of Bayou Bluegrass Catering’s three turkey options- a whole Pecan Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, or Traditional Baked Turkey. Made from scratch side options include Thanksgiving favorites like Pecan Praline Sweet Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, Kentucky Corn Pudding, and many more. Personalize your meal with sauces, specialty meats, and desserts that the whole family is sure to love.

The best part about ordering your Thanksgiving meal? It will be ready for pick up whether you want it hot and ready to serve or cold with easy to use heating instructions. Pick up is at your convenience from Monday, November 23, until Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Click on the link below for the full list of curbside offerings, and to pre-order your Thanksgiving meal.

2020 Thanksgiving Day Menu

Pick Up Location: Copper Roux 861 S Broadway, Lexington KY 40504 Monday, November 23 (12:00PM-6:00PM) Tuesday, November 24 (12:00PM-6:00PM) Wednesday, November 25 (12:00PM-6:00PM) Thanksgiving Day, November 26 (12:00PM-6:00PM)

You can place your order online, over the phone, or by email.

Phone Orders: (859) 621-3912

Email Orders: bayoubluegrass@gmail.com

Already have your Thanksgiving Day dinner plans figured out for your family? Along with traditional Christmas and Thanksgiving meal options for families, Bayou Bluegrass has a delivery option for corporate business parties. Bayou will deliver freshly prepared meals to your company holiday party or gathering. Treat yourself, your co-workers, employees, and employers to a delicious holiday meal with none of the hassle.

For more information and menus for Fall Flavor and Boxed Lunches, perfect for corporate Thanksgiving celebrations, click here.

Let Bayou Bluegrass Catering take the stress out of holiday cooking and clean-up this year at work and at home.

A Message from Bayou Bluegrass Catering on Covid-19: The health and safety of our staff and customers is of utmost importance to us. Please be assured that we have taken extra precautions for sanitation and safety measures at our kitchen to ensure your safety when placing orders with us.