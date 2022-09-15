BGAAAIL Can Help You with Your COVID-19 Booster Shot

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living, visit https://bgaaail.com/

With another round of COVID-19 booster shots now available, let the Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living (BGAAAIL) help guide you through scheduling your appointment.

The CDC recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including all primary doses and boosters for their age group. It is recommended a second booster from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older two months after their last booster shot. Older adults, especially those with pre-existing conditions, are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19.

Boosters help keep up protections for you and your loved ones. If you need assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment or accessing a COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-866-665-7921 or 859-266-1116.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center provides information and assistance to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers, and professionals and is the point of entry for all BGAAAIL programs. BGAAAIL connects people with resources on aging and disabilities in their 17-county service area.