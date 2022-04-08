Finding the Perfect Window Treatments for your Home

Sponsored - Choosing the best window treatments for your home can be an overwhelming task. There are so many different styles and types of window treatments on the market, like shutters, shades, sheers, blinds, and everything in between. It is important to explore your many options, so you can find a window treatment that is perfect for both your lifestyle and your personal style. Take the guesswork out of the process and let Blinds by Design help you choose which treatments are right for your home.

Lighting and Style Needs

Before you make any attempt to find the perfect treatment for your home, you need to determine your lighting needs and design style for each room. A design style will help you determine the style of treatment, and your lighting needs will help determine which fabrics and materials are best suited for your space. If you need treatments that expertly block light, consider window treatments that have heavier fabrics and opaque materials like blinds and opaque shades to ensure that lighting needs are met. In addition, if energy-efficiency is an important aspect for you, look at insulating window treatments that can help save you money on your energy bills, like cellular shades.

Custom Options

Finding the perfect colors, fabrics, and textures are key steps in choosing the perfect treatments for your home. After you have determined a design style and your lighting needs, and know which fabrics and materials are suited to your ideas, you should look at customization options. Some styles of treatments like Roman shades and cellular shades give you more color choices than other window treatments. Natural woven shades and roller shades will provide you with a wide array of textures and colors to choose from, they work well with neutral color schemes and brightly colored ones. Sheer fabrics and patterns typically offer more muted colors, while opaque fabrics provide bold colors and patterns. Customization allows you to design a window treatment that looks exactly how you want it to look so you can bring your ideas to life.

Operating Systems

The Operating System that you choose for your window treatment is also important when choosing the right window treatment for your home. The right operating system is the key to a functional window treatment. Cordless, wand-operated, motorization, or cord-controlled are all options you can choose from. Automation is the fast-growing operating system for window coverings whether you want to operate them with a remote control or incorporate them into your smart home system like Google or Alexa. Motorized operating systems will simplify your life and they cost less than you think!

