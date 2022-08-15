Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living, visit https://bgaaail.com/.

The Bluegrass Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living (BGAAAIL) serves older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. The mission of the BGAAAIL is to promote and provide for the development of community-based systems of care which include planning, access and delivery of services, coordination of activities and programs, as well as advocacy on behalf of and education for older persons, disabled individuals, and caregivers in the communities of the bluegrass region.

We offer programs such as home delivered meals, caregiver support, grandparents raising grandchildren, homecare, and support with community resources to 17 counties – Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Powell, Scott and Woodford.

BGAAAIL also has a senior center in each of our 17 counties, including two in Madison County (one in both Berea and Richmond). At our senior centers, we provide meals and educational programs, exercise classes, group outings, recreational activities, and much more.

With our Health Promotion Program, we offer a variety of programs at our senior centers and other locations throughout the year, including Tai Chi for Arthritis, Walk with Ease, Matter of Balance, and many others. These programs help you take charge of your health during your senior years. Research has proven that seniors who stay active, make good nutritional choices, and stay focused on health management are happier, have less pain and anxiety, and live longer and more fulfilled lives. All programs are free to participants aged 60 and older.

The point of entry for all BGAAAIL programs is our Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The ADRC provides information and assistance to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers, and professionals. We connect people with resources on aging and disabilities in our 17-county service area by completing a short assessment over the phone or in person to determine what programs may be available.

We also offer assistance scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment or accessing a Covid-19 vaccine. If you need assistance, contact our Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-866-665-7921 or 859-266-1116.