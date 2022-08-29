Discover a career with Kentucky’s first PACE program!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Care Navigators and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators, visit https://www.bgcarenav.org/

When you or a loved one is seriously ill, you will face many challenges – and we’re here to help with the new Bluegrass PACE (Programs for the All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly) Care, an innovative healthcare service that is brand new in the state of Kentucky!

PACE is a healthcare program designed to help aging and frail adults stay independent, living at home for as long as safely possible, and supports caregivers by managing the many healthcare needs and access challenges for its enrollees.

Bluegrass PACE Care, offered through Bluegrass Care Navigators, will provide the entire continuum of medical care, social care, and long-term services and support needed by frail and elderly adults. Upon enrollment in PACE, participants and their caregivers meet with an interdisciplinary team that includes doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, dietitians, personal care aides, transportation drivers and others. An individualized care plan is developed to respond to all the participant’s needs.

Many services will take place at the Bluegrass PACE Center, conveniently located in Lexington off Harrodsburg Road. At the PACE center, participants receive primary care, therapy, meals, recreation, socialization and personal care. Additional services are provided at home, including skilled care, personal care, and equipment management such as ramps, grab bars and other tools needed for safety.

To be eligible for Bluegrass PACE Care, an individual must:

Be 55 years or older

Live in the PACE service area (Fayette, Jessamine, Woodford, Franklin or Anderson counties)

Need nursing home level of care

Be able to live safely at home with the help of the PACE program

To learn more about PACE and speak to someone about enrollment in the service, call 866-4BCN-PACE (86-422-6722), or visit www.bgcarenav.org/pace.