Bluegrass Hearing Donates $2,500 to Western Kentucky in Honor of Their 25th Anniversary

Sponsored - When tornadoes ravaged through Kentucky last Saturday, December 11th, it hit home for the doctors and staff at Bluegrass Hearing Clinic. Not only did they have patients in communities that were affected, but they also have an audiologist whose hometown was hardest hit.

Because Bluegrass Hearing Clinic is a locally owned small business with ten locations in Kentucky, business owners, Dr. Vanessa Ewert and Sherry Lanter, CEO, know how vital community is to the success of their own business. “The success of our company comes from the communities we serve and the people that are in them. We have been extremely fortunate to have a team of doctors and staff who are committed to building strong community relationships and improving the lives of our patients,” Dr. Ewert states. “Nothing makes us happier than knowing patients feel at home with us and that we have improved their communication abilities and relationships with their friends and family.”

To continue the community spirit and in honor of our 25th anniversary, Bluegrass Hearing Clinic has partnered with WKYT and donated $2,500 towards Kentucky Rises which will assist disaster relief in Western Kentucky. We also are announcing that we will be working with our manufacturers to help facilitate replacement of hearing aids to those that have lost theirs due to the recent tornadoes in Kentucky. Communication is vital for those that have hearing loss, especially in difficult times like these. Please contact Bluegrass Hearing Clinic at 1-800-470-4757 or send a message through our website BluegrassHearing.com so that we may assist you.

To donate to the Kentucky Rises where 100% of your donation will be applied to the disaster survivors in those communities, text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army orvisit visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.