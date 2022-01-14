Making 2022 Sound Better: Bluegrass Hearing Clinic Giving the Gift of Hearing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Hearing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Hearing, visit https://bluegrasshearing.com.

As we reflect on the many blessings we’ve experienced this year, we recognize not everyone has been so fortunate. Today, 250 million Americans live with hearing loss, yet only one in five people who could benefit from hearing aids do so. Untreated hearing loss has physical, social, emotional, and mental health implications. That’s why Bluegrass Hearing Clinic is joining forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate up to $1 million of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care with the Gift of Hearing.

As part of that effort, Bluegrass Hearing Clinic is now seeking nominations of people with hearing loss who have are experiencing financial difficulty and would benefit from receiving a set of ReSound ONE hearing aids, one of the top hearing aids available on the market today!

Know someone in need? Make 2022 the year your loved one celebrates better hearing by nominating him or her to receive a pair of ReSound ONETM hearing aids. The hearing aids are the highest quality, rechargeable and completely free. For more information and to submit your nominations, please visit https://bluegrasshearing.com/news.