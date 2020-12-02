Nominate A High School Athlete For a Chance To Win A Scholarship

Sponsored - The Bluegrass Orthopaedics Foundation is a non-profit organization and proud to sponsor the fifth annual BGO Night of Champions. This year’s event will take place on Thursday April 29th, 2021 at the Marriott - Griffin Gate beginning at 6:00PM.

Bluegrass Orthopaedics uses this time to recognize students that

have been faced with great adversity as many are not always given the recognition they deserve for overcoming these difficult challenges.

Bluegrass Orthopaedics is proud to sponsor the fifth annual BGO Night of Champions. The evening is a celebratory event for those individuals not always recognized with awards or accolades. The BGO Champion Award will be given to two very deserving individuals, one male and one female, from the central Kentucky area.

The Bluegrass Orthopaedics Foundation Board of Directors is asking athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers, and other school administration to nominate one male and one female student‐athlete who satisfies the criteria listed at

https://www.bluegrassortho.com/night-of-champions .

The board will select one male and one female from the high schools in central Kentucky as the “BGO Champion Award” winners. THE BGO CHAMPION AWARD honors student-athletes at the high school level who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury and returned and excelled beyond expectations in their respective sport(s). The award is accompanied with a $2,500 scholarship per individual.

Fill out the Champion Form at https://dynamix-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com/bluegrassorthocom/bluegrassorthocom_759028415.pdf.

THE BGO ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS are given to central Kentucky high school student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in the classroom, in their community, on the playing field/court, and have been high achievers in every aspect of their life. Each high school in the central Kentucky area will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for this award. The award is accompanied with a $500 scholarship per individual.

Fill out the Achievement Award Form at https://dynamix-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com/bluegrassorthocom/bluegrassorthocom_279219857.pdf