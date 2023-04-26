April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance, visit https://www.bgparkinsons.org/.

As part of its Parkinson’s Awareness Month activities, the Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance (BPA) hosted Movement Disorder Specialist Dr. Salima Brillman to talk to members about living well with Parkinson’s Disease. “Exercise is the only thing we know that will slow the progression of the disease,” Dr. Brillman said. “It will also help with cognitive function and memory.”

Because of this, the Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance offers daily therapy and exercise classes completely free of charge. Some of these classes include BPA’s Power for PD group exercise class held on Mondays and Tai Chi held on Fridays. Dr. Brillman noted that exercise that increases heartrate is especially beneficial to those with PD.

Besides exercise and therapy classes, BPA also offers monthly discussion support groups. “These meetings are the heart of our organization,” said Executive Director Laura Soldato. “Our members and care partners can come together and discuss the true facts of living with Parkinson’s Disease.” Soldato notes the support groups are not at all depressing, but rather uplifting and build an amazing sense of community.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, it is completely free to join the Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance. A newsletter is published each month with activities, classes and medical professional speaker meetings.

“Our biggest obstacle is finding those diagnosed with PD and inviting them to join the Bluegrass Parkinson’s Alliance,” Soldato said. “We have worked hard this April to make more people aware of BPA and what life with Parkinson’s Disease is like.”