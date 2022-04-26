What to expect at a Specialty Vet Appointment

(FatCamera | Getty Images)

Sponsored - Knowing what to expect during an initial vet appointment will help make the experience more enjoyable for both you and your pet and that’s why Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists + Animal Emergency are committed to our beloved patients and their owners.

Our 24/7 emergency vets serve with compassion and are backed by extensive experience in critical care situations. Our board-certified specialists utilize our resources to offer quality specialty care for pets who need it. Let’s take a look at what to expect during one of our Specialty Appointments…

STEP 1: Get Settled

When you arrive for your appointment, please call our office to let us know you have arrived, and our staff will provide instructions. We want you to feel comfortable trusting your pet’s care to our veterinary staff and treating them like family through the entire process is what we do whether that is emergency and critical care, or a regular checkup!

STEP 2: Meet Your Board-Certified Specialist

Our expert team will review your pet’s history and issues. We are staffed with well-respected board-certified veterinary specialists in specialties including surgery, internal medicine, neurology, oncology, and hyperbaric O2 therapy.

STEP 3: Examination, Diagnosis & Treatment

We will give you a diagnosis and treatment options after we have assessed your pet. To provide the best course of treatment for your pet, we will collaborate with your family veterinarian and our network of specialists.

Whether you’re looking for help determining what is and isn’t a veterinary emergency, or just looking for some useful pet rearing tips, you’ll find answers here from our Lexington veterinarians. To learn more about what to expect as a patient, payment + financing options, or the Bluegrass Vet team, visit www.bgvets.com.