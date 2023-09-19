Enhance Your Natural Beauty with Bon Bini Aesthetics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bon Bini Aesthetics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bon Bini Aesthetics, visit https://www.bonbiniaesthetics.com/.

Bon bini! Welcome to the most loved medical day spa in Lexington. Our Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) injectors, Keesha & Kristina, are highly trained and look forward to providing you all the aesthetic treatments they have to offer. Those include dermal fillers, Botox injections, chemical skin peels, weight loss injections, microneedling, and medical grade skincare. We provide these services in our NEW Lexington office or in your own home if you host an injectables party!

Our unique name, Bon Bini, is derived from the Papiamento language spoken in Aruba, meaning “Welcome!” And if you know us, you know our sense of wanderlust and our love for Aruba; our mission is to bring that “one happy island” vibe to all of the services we provide for our clients.

As the top aesthetic injectors in Lexington, we are here to enhance your natural beauty and boost your self-confidence. Allow us to welcome you...and to design and begin traveling your personal aesthetic journey to your best self today!

Our Services:

Neuromodulators

Injectable neuromodulators continue to be one of the most popular cosmetic procedures. You’ve likely heard of products like Botox and Dysport in the past, but if you’re still uncertain about whether injectables are right for you, our injectable neuromodulator experts in Lexington are here to help. At Bon Bini Aesthetics, we want to help you feel your best, and sometimes that means getting a boost of tried-and-true injectables to help you put your foot forward in confidence.

Fillers:

As we get older, we start losing collagen, which is responsible for how plump and hydrated our skin appears. Collagen creates a youthful glow, and over time our skin loses this fullness and elasticity. At the top med spa in Lexington, we offer dermal fillers designed to remedy the problem by injecting fillers into your skin to recreate a smooth appearance. Dermal and lip fillers from Lexington’s Bon Bini Aesthetics restore a youthful, collagen-rich appearance in your skin, lips, and under the eyes. Our goal is to give you the tools to step forward with confidence in your beautiful skin. We understand everybody is unique and every person’s skin deserves personalized attention. This is why we pride ourselves on providing the care and detail that only we can provide.

Weight Loss

Semaglutide is an FDA approved injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist that is administered once weekly for obesity.

Microneedling:

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that uses tiny, sterilized needles to pierce the skin and stimulate collagen production and elastin beneath the skin’s surface. Also known as collagen induction therapy or derma rolling, microneedling at Lexington’s top-tier med spa brings out a more youthful appearance and helps you fight the exterior signs of aging.

Our Lexington day spa utilizes microneedling with PRP as one of many treatments we provide to help our clients restore their self-esteem, enhance their natural beauty, and learn to love the skin they’re in!

