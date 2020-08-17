What Is A Canopy Tour?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Boone Creek Outdoors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Boone Creek Outdoors, visit https://boonecreekoutdoors.com/

Boone Creek Outdoors canopy tour consists of 6 ziplines, 3 sky bridges, floating stairs, a rappel and more! Explore the beauty of Boone Creek Limestone Gorge from a bird’s-eye view.

As a participant, you will soar from one platform to the next viewing old growth hardwoods, rare palisades, wildlife, and historic ruins. Soar up to 1,400 feet on our longest zipline and reach speeds up to 42 mph. Our guides take you through the treetops while sharing knowledge of our local history and the ecosystem unique to Boone Creek. Here you can also enjoy guided hikes, fishing access to Boone Creek with our partner Boone Creek Anglers Club, stand up paddleboard rental, access, and instruction by appointment, and outdoor instructional and educational programs seasonally.

Conveniently located just off I-75 at exit 99 and Old Richmond Rd in the historic and spectacular Boone Creek Gorge of the Kentucky River Palisades Region in Lexington Kentucky. For more information, please visit our website!