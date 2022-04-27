You Are Not Alone: Mental Health Resource Fair is May 18th!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bourbon Community Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bourbon Community Hospital, visit www.bourbonhospital.com.

Bourbon Behavioral Health, part of Bourbon Community Hospital, is hosting its second annual “You Are Not Alone: Mental Health Resource Fair” on Wednesday, May 18 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Bourbon County Fairgrounds, located at 30 Legion Road in Paris, Kentucky.

This event is open and free to the public and will feature exhibitors from around Central Kentucky who offer mental health and substance use treatment, services or related products. The purpose of the fair is to provide resources for people and organizations in the community who have friends, family or coworkers that are struggling with addictions, thoughts of suicide, anxiety, depression and other behavioral health issues.

Bourbon Behavioral Health provides inpatient care for adults and adolescents in a 33-bed inpatient facility located within Bourbon Community Hospital. For adolescents ages 12 to 17, we provide inpatient mental health care in a 9-bed acute care unit. For adults 18 and over, we provide inpatient addiction treatment and mental health care in a 24-bed acute care unit.

Our experienced team develops individualized treatment plans based upon the needs of the patient and their family. We are available 24 hours a day to assist with behavioral health needs.

For more information on Bourbon Behavioral Health in Paris, Kentucky, visit BourbonHospital.com or call their intake line at 888-394-4673.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor for this Resource Fair, please visit bourbonhospital.com/registration.