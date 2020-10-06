BGHG Preview Show of BIA Virtual Remodel Tour

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky, visit http://www.biacentralky.com.

Most of us have been spending more time at home since Spring of this year. During this time, lots of people have been dreaming of updating their homes. Things might have shut down or slowed down for many industries but builders and remodelers across Central Kentucky have been busy keeping our economy moving.

Maybe it’s an outdoor living space, a kitchen remodel, or maybe you need a little more space and an addition might be what you’ve been dreaming of during this time? Regardless of how you’d like to update your home, don’t miss this weekend’s special episode of Bluegrass Home & Garden TV on CW Lexington Saturday at 4pm and Sunday morning at 6am as well as on WKYT at 5am. This weekend you’ll get a preview to the Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky’s Tour of Remodeled Homes which is all virtual this year keeping your safety top of mind!

Bluegrass Home & Garden TV will give you a quick 2 minute look into each home and starting October 9-18th, you can see the entire tour with much more details, videos, 360 photography, along with still photography at biacentralky.com. You’ll be able to log onto biacentralky.com during Bluegrass Home & Garden TV if you have to see more of a particular project. With 14 projects on the tour this year ranging from kitchen, bath, master suite, additions, outdoor living space, to whole house remodel projects by the BIA’s professional remodelers, you’ll find plenty of inspiration as well get to know the remodelers.

This year’s Virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes premier sponsors are Congleton Lumber and Wiseway. Don’t forget to see the full virtual tour starting October 9th!