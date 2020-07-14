BIA Grand Tour Of Homes 2020

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky, visit http://www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html.

Don’t miss this year’s Grand Tour of Homes July 17-19 and July 24-26 featuring 35 homes across Central Kentucky brought to you by The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson. During these unusual times, building hasn’t stopped and we are pleased to announce you can attend this year still in person or virtually to suit your needs.

The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s Annual scattered site showcase of new homes and features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. You will see homes on the tour by Ball Homes, Andover Construction, James Monroe Homes, DB Homes, Mike Kerwin Homes along with many other professional builders.

Dates & Times:

Friday, July 17: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday, July 18: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, July 19: 12pm - 5pm

Friday, July 24: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday, July 25: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, July 26: 12pm - 5pm

The Grand Tour of Homes is a FREE self-guided home tour. You may visit as many oras few homes as you like during the tour dates. Most homes are open other than 5exceptions. Those that are only virtual are noted in the guide book and on the front yardsigns. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property toanswer questions and tell you about their projects.

Please remember if touring in person, to please wear a mask to adhere to currentprotocols. You can also learn more about up-to date safety protocols that are in place,view the tour book, learn about the virtual tour, and more by visiting http://www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html.

Link to Tour Book: https://view.joomag.com/grand-tour-of-homes-2020/0539485001594064278