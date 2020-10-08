BIA’s Virtual Remodel Tour 2020

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky, visit http://www.biacentralky.com.

The first ever, all virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes is going on now at biacentralky.com with premier sponsors Congleton Lumber and Wiseway making this unique opportunity possible for everyone with a simple click of a mouse. Meet the professional remodeler members of the Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky and tour the 14 projects on this year’s tour while we keep your safety top of mind.

Many of us have spent the last several months dreaming of how we’d like to improve our homes and this virtual tour is certain to inspire while also allowing you to get to know the professional remodelers and while things might have shut down or slowed down for many industries over the last 6 months, our builders and remodelers across Central Kentucky have been busy keeping our economy moving helping dreams come true.

Maybe it’s an outdoor living space, a kitchen remodel, or maybe you need a little more space and an addition might be what you’ve been dreaming of during this time? Need some ideas? Inspiration? You can go online now at biacentralky.com to see the entire tour with lots of details, videos, 360 photography, along with still photography. The 14 projects on the tour this year have a variety of interesting features to help inspire your next project from kitchen, bath, master suite, additions, outdoor living space, to whole house remodel projects by the BIA’s professional remodelers.

This year’s Virtual Tour of Remodeled Homes premier sponsors are Congleton Lumber and Wiseway. Log on anytime at your convenience, 24/7 in the comfort and safety of your own home. Stay as long as you like and return as much as you’d like because after all, it’s free!