BIA Grand Tour of Home is Here!

Sponsored - The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s Annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event, brought to you by The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson, features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes.

This year’s tour features in-person and virtual tours of 25 homes from 11 builders across Central Kentucky including Ball Homes, Cornerstone, Mike Kerwin Homes, James Monroe Homes, and Payne Homes. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

This is FREE to the public for you to visit as many or as few homes in person as you’d like during the tour dates. There will also be a virtual experience available by downloading the Crowd Compass Event App on Apple Store/Google Play and searching “2021 Grand Tour of Homes,” then downloading and logging in.

Dates & Times:

Friday, September 17: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday, September 18: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, September 19: 12pm - 5pm

Friday, September 24: 5pm - 8pm

Saturday, September 25: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, September 26: 12pm - 5pm



For more information, please visit biacentralky.com.