BIA Grand Tour of Homes is Here!

The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s Annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event, brought to you by The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson, features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes.

This year’s tour features in-person and virtual tours of 21 homes from 9 builders across Central Kentucky including Ball Homes, James Monroe Homes, Payne Homes, and more! Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects.

This is FREE to the public for you to visit as many or as few homes in person as you’d like during the tour dates. There will also be a virtual experience available by downloading the Crowd Compass Event App on Apple Store/Google Play and searching “2022 Grand Tour of Homes,” then downloading and logging in.

Dates & Times:

Saturday, September 24: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, September 25: 12pm - 5pm

Saturday, October 1: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, October 2: 12pm - 5pm

Check out the 2022 Grand Tour of Homes tour book! For more information, please visit biacentralky.com

