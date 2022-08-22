2022 Tour of Remodeled Homes is HERE!

Sponsored - The Remodelers Council of the Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky (BIA) is proud to present the 31st Annual Tour of Remodeled Homes!

Visit all 8 exceptional projects on this year’s self-guided tour to take in the latest industry trends, speak to local industry experts and develop ideas for your next potential project. On the Tour you will find a wide variety of project types ranging from kitchens, bathrooms and whole home remodels that are sure to get your creative wheels turning.

REMODELER: ENTRY ADDRESS CITY ZIP (TYPE OF REMODEL)

· BACK Construction: 321 Culpepper Road Lexington 40502 (Whole House)

· Mulberry Builders: 840 Celia Lane Lexington 40504 (Whole House)

· Bluegrass Haven Construction, LLC: 466 W. Third Street Lexington 40508 (Kitchen)

· Cravens Remodeling Company: 2212 Madrone Drive Lexington 40513 (Kitchen & Bath)

· Anderson & Rodgers Construction: 215 S. Ashland Avenue Lexington 40502 (Whole House)

· Conrad Construction: 2301 Old Hickory Lane Lexington 40515 (Addition)

· J&R Construction: 3403 Snaffle Road Lexington 40513 (Whole House)

· Crawford Builders: 628 Galaxie Drive Lexington 40502 (Kitchen)

Dates & Times:

Saturday, August 27th: 12pm - 5pm

Sunday, August 28th: 12pm - 5pm

For more information on this years Tour of Remodeled Homes, please visit biacentralky.com/tour-of-remodeled-homes.

TICKETS ARE $10 + SERVICE FEE. TICKETS NOT PURCHASED ELECTRONICALLY WILL BE $15 AT THE DOOR.

Tickets are good for both days. This is a self-guided tour, please feel free to start at any project.