How to Spot Transmission Trouble Early

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Camargo Transmission and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Camargo Transmission, visit https://camargotransmission.com/

Owning a car can cost a lot of money. Making sure you take car of that car can help avoid costly repairs. Everyone knows to change the oil, check the fluids and the filters and keep it clean, but we don’t often hear tips and tricks on what to look for to early diagnose major issues. When a transmission goes out it can be an expensive repair, but knowing what to look for, or listen for, may help you catch a transmission problem before it gets too bad.

How do you know if you are having transmission problems?

Slipping – when driving or changing gears you might feel a hesitation going into gear. This may also be accompanied by weird noises.

Shuddering – this feels like a vibration or like you are driving over rumble strips. This noise may come and go quickly so you might not realize it the first few times it happens. This typically occurs between 40-55 MPH

Overheating – not like overheating from a radiator but this type of overheating occurs when fluid leaks out or lack of fluid can cause any of the above symptoms.

Camargo Transmission is a state-of-the-art automotive repair facility that has served Montgomery and surrounding counties for over 100 years. It is currently Fourth Generation owned and operated. We have worked diligently over the years to earn and keep our reputation for honest, affordable, and quality work. We know that any issues with your vehicle can be a stressful experience. We pride ourselves on communication and transparency with our customers during the entire repair process. After properly diagnosing your vehicle we will give you our most honest opinion as to what it will take to get your vehicle running properly as well as a price quote.

The price we quote is the price you pay!

Our employees do not get commission on parts sold so there is no upselling with us. If we find issues with your vehicle along the way, we make you aware of them and let you decide if you want to proceed. There are no unwelcome surprises with us!

We offer multiple options for warranties up to a 3 year/ 100,000 miles warranties! We rebuild our own transmissions on site. Our builder has over 25 years experience. Transmissions can be built to your specifications including heavy duty for those that haul and pull heavy objects. If you’ve been quoted a price for a transmission and the price scared you, give us a call! We are a dealer alternative.

