Carter County Halloween Camp Outs Serve Spooky Family Fun

Carter Caves State Resort Park offers 28 Lodge Rooms, 12 Cabins, Camping, Cave Tours, Hiking Trails, Mini Golf, Horseback Riding, Swimming, Fishing, and Recreational Activities. Carter County is also featuring Halloween Camp Outs this October that are LOADED with all the spooky family fun you could hope for. Decorated sites, pumpkin carving, haunted min-golf, there’s so much packed into each exciting Halloween Camp Out Weekend. Here’s a little bit of what you can expect.

Halloween Campout Dates for 2020

October 9-11

October 16-17

October 23-24

October 30-Nov 1

Each weekend will include the following FUN!

Friday night: “Haunted” Mini Golf

Saturday activities include:

Site Decorating Competition

Jack-O-Lantern Carving Competition

Halloween Tie Dye T-Shirts

Fairway 5 Car Flix: Gates open at 5:30 PM each Saturday, October 10, 17, 24, 31. $7/person, 4 & under FREE. Double feature each night, food trucks and concessions available.

Call for movie titles 606-286-7009

