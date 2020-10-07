Donate to the Carter County BackPack Program

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://cartercountytourism.com/.

The BackPack Program is a program run by the school resource centers in all the schools in the Carter County School System. They collect donations of money and food to maintain proper levels of food to send home with kids who are less fortunate than others. They will send home every Friday a backpack full of food to get the kid through the weekend until they return to school on Monday where they will get two meals for sure (Breakfast and Lunch). Both money donations and food donations are needed.

Especially now with the Covid-19 pandemic going on we need to make sure no kid goes hungry. All money raised through this fundraiser will be distributed among all schools in Carter County. Money will be used to buy non-perishable food items for kids to take home on the weekends to assure the children have something to eat while not in school.

Donations can be mailed to:

BackPack Program attn: Chris Perry

344 Caveland Drive Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

For more information on how to give, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/327271518357242/10220175490472527/ or contact Chris Perry at ChrisO.Perry@ky.gov.