Enjoy Mystery and Adventure at Carter Caves this Winter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://parks.ky.gov/olive-hill/parks/resort/carter-caves-state-resort-park

Murder Mystery Theater

Whodunnit? Put on your detective hat and head to Carter Caves State Resort Park for yet another mind-bending Murder Mystery performance! First, enjoy a great buffet style meal. Then, become a sleuth, collecting clues to find out who committed the murder.

Choose between two different mysteries to solve for only $38. “Deadly Intentions,” which will also include an optional Halloween costume party for guests, and “Henry Potter & The Vanishing,” with an optional costume event for guests who want to dress up in Harry Potter themed outfits!

On Friday, November 4, the anchors of the hit TV show, Breakfast with America, Meredith Miller and Christopher Scott are hosting an industry holiday party at Meredith’s house, when Manhattan Medium, Teresa Capito, shows up uninvited and warns that a murder will occur that night! Can you solve it?

On Saturday, November 5, Henry Potter is now an Auror at Hogwarts and a Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. But as the new semester begins, a few of the other instructors begin vanishing and it’s up to Henry to solve the mystery and potential murder! Brush up on your spells and see if you can help Henry solve the case!

Want to make a night of it? Book an overnight stay at Lewis Caveland Lodge with your dinner and show for only $150.

Winter Adventure Weekend

Do you have a kid who wants to technical tree climb, rappel rock formations and crawl in a cave? Get them outside in Eastern Kentucky at Carter Caves State Resort Park’s weekend of hiking, canoeing, cave tours, kayaking, and much more at Winter Adventure Weekend!

Choose from a list of trips that range from beginner to advanced skill levels, January 26 – 29. All trips and events are led by guides. Online registration will be available shortly after website goes live in December.