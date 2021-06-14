Explore Carter County

Sponsored - Carter County is the 88th county that was formed in Kentucky, but that’s not all! You can find a new place for your outdoor adventure in Carter County.

Nestled in the hills of Eastern Kentucky, Carter Caves is 2,000 acres of a mixed deciduous forest rich in plants, animals and geologic formations, both above and below ground. Aside from their public pool, movie nights, and events throughout the year, Carter Caves has plenty to explore.

Carter Caves State Resort Park has both guided walking tours and wild caving expeditions at multiple caves. You can discover the above ground beauty of Carter Caves on 33 miles of wooded nature trails. These trails highlight many fascinating geological features, including natural bridges, arches, caves, sinkholes, cliffs and a boxed canyon. Trails range from easy to difficult hiking level ability. The trail system supports over 15 miles of multi-use trails for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.

Bring your own boat to experience the beauty and rugged undisturbed terrain of the 45-acre Smoky Lake. During the summer months, guided trips of Smoky Lake allow visitors of all experience levels to paddle the lake by canoe, kayak or paddleboard. Experienced paddlers can enjoy a scenic trip on Tygart Creek offered during the spring.

After a long day in the scenic park or on the water, stop by the Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant at the Lewis Caveland Lodge. This beautiful fieldstone lodge offers 28 rooms with full amenities. Each room features a private balcony or patio overlooking the surrounding woodlands. The park also has 12 cottages and a 129-site campground that includes eight equestrian sites. Click here to reserve a lodge/cottage, or call Reserveamerica at 1-888-459-7275.

Looking for a summer job? They are also hiring! Contact (606) 286-4411 or email chriso.perry@ky.gov.