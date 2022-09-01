Family Friendly Fall Festivities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://parks.ky.gov/olive-hill/parks/resort/carter-caves-state-resort-park.

With fall right around the corner, Carter Caves State Resort Park has plenty of family friendly events to get your toes tappin’ and get you ready for Halloween season!

Fraley Festival of Traditional Music

What began as a family reunion, has grown to include an extended musical family from across the country at the Fraley Festival of Traditional Music.

For decades, performers and music fans from all over the United States have gathered the first weekend after Labor Day, using traditional musical instruments such as the fiddle, dulcimer and guitar, to tell stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky.

Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. Enjoy music from family bands, husband and wife duets, or people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the recreation shelter house in the campground. Concerts will be held in the park amphitheater Thursday evening, as well as Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings.

· September 7 – 10

· Individual Concerts: $5 -$10

· Weekend Pass: $28

For the full festival schedule, visit Carter Caves State Resort Park on Facebook.

Cascade After Hours: The Legends of Carter County

Looking for something new to do with the family? Let the atmosphere of the cave set a spooky mood at Cascade After Hours: The Legends of Carter County. The first event of its kind, you’ll journey by lantern light through Cascade Cave for a series of Carter County legends and stories. Listen to hair-raising stories at each stop!

· October 7, 14, 21, 28

· Adults: $20 | Children Age 3 - 12: $10

For a full list of fall festivities at Carter Caves State Resort Park, visit parks.ky.gov.