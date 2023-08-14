7 Fun Things to Do in Carter County this Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://parks.ky.gov/.
Mark your calendars – you’re going to be very busy in Carter County this year!
- Fraley Festival of Traditional Music (September 6 – 9) Hear stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky through instruments such as the dulcimer, fiddle and guitar. Music at the Fraley Festival has not been confined to any one type. Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. There are all sorts of musical configurations, from family bands or husband and wife duets to people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, Friday afternoon & evening, and Saturday afternoon & evening. For more information visit fraleyfestival.com.
- Concert fees : $5 - $10.
- Weekend pass : $28 (admits you to all the concerts and jam sessions)
- Carter Caves Adventure Experience (September 23) Ask folks what makes Carter Caves so special, and you’re likely to get A LOT of different answers. Well, we think we’ve taken the very best of Carter Caves and put it into one AWESOME event for everyone to enjoy! Caving, paddling, rappelling, and more! You’ll have a chance to experience it all in this all-inclusive adventure experience. We’ll even include your lunch at Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant. Limited space available. Follow us on Facebook for updates.
- $75/person
- Cascade Cave After Hours (October 6, 13, 20 & 27) Journey through Cascade Cave in a way you never have before, with the cave illuminated entirely with red, candle, and lantern light. Come with us for a series of Carter County legends and stories. At each stop, listen to a hair-raising story from our storyteller, then move on to the next. Not recommended for young children or people with night blindness. Limited Space Available. Make reservations by calling 606-286-4411, EXT 1.
- $20 Adult/$10 Child (12 & under)
- Spooky Cave-in Movie (October 7, 14, & 21) Join us at Cascade Cave for an evening of thrills and chills as we show you a family friendly spooky flick INSIDE THE CAVE! We provide the entertainment, the drinks, and snacks; you just bring the chairs! We hope to see you there!
- $6/person (cash only - drinks and snacks sold separately)
- Halloween Campout Celebration (October 27 – 28) Campers come join us for our 16th annual Halloween Campout Celebration! Some of the special activities include site-to-site trick or treating, pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, our famous tie dye, and a campsite decorating contest. It’s a spooktacular time so we hope to see you lurking around the campground on this fun-filled weekend!
- Dinner Theater (November 3 & 4) Come on out for yet another mind-bending performance! Guests will enjoy a great buffet-style meal and then be entertained by the entertainment provided. More information will follow on the title of the show. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and we begin seating for dinner at 6:45 p.m.
- $38/person : Dinner & Show
- $150 for two people : Dinner, Show, Overnight Stay at Lewis Caveland Lodge
- Breakfast with Santa (December 9) Have breakfast with the “the big guy”! Begin the morning by arriving at 9 a.m. for photo time with Santa. Then, at 9:30 a.m. enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet featuring all your favorites prepared by Tierney’s Cavern. Call 606-286-4411 for reservations.
- $20 Adult/$15 Child (includes picture)