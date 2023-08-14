7 Fun Things to Do in Carter County this Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://parks.ky.gov/.

Mark your calendars – you’re going to be very busy in Carter County this year!

Fraley Festival of Traditional Music (September 6 – 9) Hear stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky through instruments such as the dulcimer, fiddle and guitar. Music at the Fraley Festival has not been confined to any one type. Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. There are all sorts of musical configurations, from family bands or husband and wife duets to people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, Friday afternoon & evening, and Saturday afternoon & evening. For more information visit Hear stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky through instruments such as the dulcimer, fiddle and guitar. Music at the Fraley Festival has not been confined to any one type. Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. There are all sorts of musical configurations, from family bands or husband and wife duets to people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, Friday afternoon & evening, and Saturday afternoon & evening. For more information visit fraleyfestival.com Concert fees : $5 - $10. Weekend pass : $28 (admits you to all the concerts and jam sessions)

Carter Caves Adventure Experience (September 23) Ask folks what makes Carter Caves so special, and you’re likely to get A LOT of different answers. Well, we think we’ve taken the very best of Carter Caves and put it into one AWESOME event for everyone to enjoy! Caving, paddling, rappelling, and more! You’ll have a chance to experience it all in this all-inclusive adventure experience. We’ll even include your lunch at Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant. Limited space available. Follow us on Facebook for updates. $75/person

Cascade Cave After Hours (October 6, 13, 20 & 27) Journey through Cascade Cave in a way you never have before, with the cave illuminated entirely with red, candle, and lantern light. Come with us for a series of Carter County legends and stories. At each stop, listen to a hair-raising story from our storyteller, then move on to the next. Not recommended for young children or people with night blindness. Limited Space Available. Make reservations by calling 606-286-4411, EXT 1. Journey through Cascade Cave in a way you never have before, with the cave illuminated entirely with red, candle, and lantern light. Come with us for a series of Carter County legends and stories. At each stop, listen to a hair-raising story from our storyteller, then move on to the next. Not recommended for young children or people with night blindness. Limited Space Available. Make reservations by calling 606-286-4411, EXT 1. $20 Adult/$10 Child (12 & under)

Spooky Cave-in Movie (October 7, 14, & 21) Join us at Cascade Cave for an evening of thrills and chills as we show you a family friendly spooky flick INSIDE THE CAVE! We provide the entertainment, the drinks, and snacks; you just bring the chairs! We hope to see you there! Join us at Cascade Cave for an evening of thrills and chills as we show you a family friendly spooky flick INSIDE THE CAVE! We provide the entertainment, the drinks, and snacks; you just bring the chairs! We hope to see you there! $6/person (cash only - drinks and snacks sold separately)

