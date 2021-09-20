Sponsored - You’re invited to join the Olive Hill Center for the Arts & Education, and the Olive Hill Depot Welcome Center and Trailhead Area for a weekend filled with great music, shopping, food, and FUN!

“A Tribute to Tom T. Hall” - Trail Town Stage

Featuring stories, conversation, and music from Appalachian roots-based performances from Sasha Colette, Beau Lambert, Whistle & Fish, Don Rogers, and Debbie Baker Harman.

When: Friday October 8th at 7:00pm

Where: Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education (120 Comet Dr, Olive Hill, KY)

Tickets will be sold at the door, or you can RSVP your tickets HERE, and pay at the door to help with a headcount to make safe seating arrangements ($8 adults, $3 children 12 and under),

For more information, please click HERE.

“It’s Fall Y’all” - Vendor and Craft Festival

When: Saturday October 9th at 11am-4pm

Where: Olive Hill Depot Welcome Center and Trailhead Area (140 Railroad St, Olive Hill, KY)

This will be an outdoor rain or shine event featuring vendors, a variety of concessions, and fun activities for kids of all ages.

For more information, please click HERE.

For overnight accommodations, check out Carter Caves State Resort Park, John Hunt Morgan Bed and Breakfast, and AirBnB listings.