Spring Into Fun at Carter Caves

Looking for some fun in the outdoors this spring? Well look no further than Carter Caves State Resort Park! Here are a few family-friendly activities to add to your calendar this year.

Tygarts Creek Spring Paddle Trips

April 15, 22, 23, 30 & May 3, 6

Meet at Welcome Center at 9:30 a.m.

$40 per person | $30 per person with your own canoe/kayak

Plan a spring adventure on Tygarts Creek, where the views are unbe-leaf-able! Enjoy a six-mile excursion in a canoe or kayak down Tygart Creek, going through one of Kentucky’s most beautiful limestone gorges. Along the way, you’ll see high cliff sides and the natural beauty that the spring has to offer. There will also be a side trip into one of Kentucky’s largest natural limestone tunnels.

Carter Caves State Resort Park will provide:

· Canoes

· Kayaks

· Paddles

· Life vests

· Transportation shuttle to and from the Welcome Center

· Trip guides

Planning to sign up? Don’t forget these things:

· Proper attire for cool weather paddling

· A complete change of clothes

· Treaded footwear

· A flashlight (for natural tunnel visit)

· Sack lunch

· Bottled water

· Dry bag for your supplies

You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Paddlers ages 15 and under must be with a legal guardian.

Fairway 5 Flix

July 8, 2023

$7/person | 4 & under FREE

$30/carload of five or more (Offer good for non-commercial vehicles not requiring a CDL licenses.)

Movie will begin at dusk.

Roll in with your family and friends, bring along the yard games, pack some snacks, (or visit the Friends of Carter Caves snack bar,) and wait for a blockbuster movie as the sun goes down! Carter Caves will be showing a major release* movie (to be determined) on their 40-ft. outdoor screen, with sound broadcast to your car stereo! Set up some lawn chairs or hang out in your vehicle, crank up the volume and enjoy the evening.

*Major release movie could be new release, or older major released movies, NO FIRST RUN MOVIES.

Pioneer Life Week

July 24-29, 2023

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Time travel to the past during a week dedicated to the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812 and the settlement of lands around the Ohio River, re-enactors, musical entertainment and many historical programs bring that rich heritage back to life at Pioneer Life Week.

Historical programs are scheduled daily throughout the week including:

· Tomahawk throwing

· Black powder rifle demonstrations

· Spinning and weaving demonstrations

· Candle making

· Primitive fire making

· Atlatl demonstrations

· Pioneer clothing interpretation

· Other living history skill demonstrations

There will be a pie auction sponsored by the Friends of Carter Caves on Saturday, along with pioneer games and a homemade ice cream social.