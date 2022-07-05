Summer Fun at Carter Caves

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carter County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carter County Tourism, visit https://parks.ky.gov/olive-hill/parks/resort/carter-caves-state-resort-park.

Add more family fun to your summer with some local events at Carter Caves State Resort Park!

Roll in with your family and friends, bring along the yard games, pack some snacks (or visit the Friends of Carter Caves snack bar), and wait for a blockbuster movie as the sun goes down on hole No. 5 of the old Carter Caves Golf Course at Fairway 5 Flix!

Major release movies will be shown on a 40-foot outdoor screen, with sound broadcast to your car stereo! Set up some lawn chairs or hang out in your vehicle, crank up the volume and enjoy the evening.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Cost to attend is $7/person or $30/carload of five or more, and kids 4 & under FREE!

Enjoy “The Goonies” at the first Fairway 5 Flix of the season on Friday, July 15.

Visit Carter Caves State Resort Park on Facebook to vote for which movies you want to see on August 19 and September 2.

Learn about frontier life in Kentucky at the Pioneer Life Week: 30th Anniversary! During a week dedicated to the Revolutionary War, The War of 1812, and the settlement of lands around the Ohio River, re-enactors, and other special programs bring this rich heritage back to life.

From July 25 – 30, you can check out any of the following programs:

· Tomahawk throwing

· Black powder rifle demonstrations

· Spinning and weaving demonstrations

· Primitive fire making

· Pioneer clothing interpretation

· Other living history skill demonstrations

The pioneer camp will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

For more information regarding Carter Caves State Resort Park, visit parks.ky.gov.