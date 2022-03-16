Kentuckians for Kentuckians

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Christian Appalachian Project and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Christian Appalachian Project, visit https://www.christianapp.org.

These aren’t just statistics. These are your neighbors in Appalachia that need YOUR help.

For over 50 years, Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has served the people of Appalachia by building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love. Sometimes, even in the direst of circumstances, it is knowing that you are not alone that gives you strength to face whatever comes next.

After a catastrophic EF4 tornado hit Western Kentucky, emergency management staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of donations that poured in from across the nation. CAP was asked to manage the logistics of getting essentials to families in need. The tornado left tragedy in its wake with more than 70 dead, 12 counties impacted, and more than 12,000 families registered with FEMA for assistance.

“There was a large outpouring of donations to help families in the region. CAP coordinated volunteers who organized and distributed essentials as quickly as possible to address a variety of needs in the community,” said Robyn Renner, director of CAP’s Disaster Relief Program.

“It’s not just Disaster Relief, CAP’s Operation Sharing Program also transported numerous tractor trailer loads of donated items to impacted communities. We could not have done this without their support,” Renner said. “Whenever disaster strikes, Operation Sharing coordinates with partners to provide water, nonperishable food items, hygiene items, and other essentials.”

Operation Sharing logged 4,400 miles with our work in Bowling Green, Kentucky, including 47 individual trips to transport donated items to and from the regional distribution center and other smaller sites throughout the impacted states. This critical work helped get essential items to tornado victims, many who were impacted by their vehicles also being damaged during the tornadoes. Each week, Operation Sharing sent a forklift driver to assist with logistics at the Bowling Green Distribution Center.

Volunteers came from across Kentucky, as well as other states. Through donor support, these dedicated volunteers, and a selfless staff, CAP now touches the lives of more than 1 million people each year. Our faith calls us and sustains us— that’s why Christian Appalachian Project gathers for chapel each day.

If you would like to get involved, CAP is always in need of volunteers. If you would rather contribute a donation of material goods, you can donate directly or visit christianapp.org/ways-give to learn more about all the ways you can be of service.