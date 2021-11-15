Local HVAC Company Donates Two Units to Veterans in Need

Sponsored - Comfort Heating & Air’s General Manager, Andy Wimsatt, knows the majority of our freedoms and privileges that we enjoy in this country wouldn’t be possible without our Veterans.

With that said, and with the cold ramping up, Comfort Heating & Air was able to identify two local veterans in need of a new unit, and donated and installed new units for them both.

One of the recipients who received a heating and air unit was an Air Force Veteran who has been without on for 2 years.

“This was a nice big shock, financially it’s like winning the lottery” says recipient Jennifer Cornn, tech Seargent in the Air Force. The 24-year retired vet flew dangerous transport mission in the Middle East. Evan Boggs, former tank mechanic and Seargent in the Army was a part of the install crew for Cornn’s new unit. “We stick together, it doesn’t matter which branch of service you’re in, it’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood,” said Boggs.

Comfort Heating & Air is extending a 10% discount to any veterans who need a service or unit when they call 859-COMFORT (266-3678) in the month of November.

For a free quote, or any other HVAC needs, visit https://www.callthecomfortman.com or call 859-COMFORT.