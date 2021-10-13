Top 5 Holiday Entertaining Kitchen Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Corman Kitchen & Bath and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Corman Kitchen & Bath, visit https://cormankitchenandbath.com

Fall is upon us, and holiday entertaining will soon be approaching. Let Corman Kitchen & Baths help create a pleasurable experience with the Lead Kitchen and Bath Designer’s top 5 favorite recommendations to make your kitchen both charming as well as functional for the season:

1) Clean out and organize your refrigerator and pantry areas . Start by taking everything out and discarding any expired items and take inventory of what you have. Make sure to put perishables up front, this will remind your family to use the perishables first and help prevent unnecessary food waste.

2) Swap out your out-of-season items for seasonal items. This is a great way to start your own holiday tradition with a set of festive plates, platters, mugs, or bakeware for your favorite occasion.

3) Arrange drawer and shelf storage. Find out which bins, containers and drink dispensers get the job done, then remove packaging and place everything back in practical locations to transform the inside of your fridge and pantry into a feast for the eyes. To add to that professional look, customized labels to each container!

4) Set up a beverage center. A home beverage center is a place to grab or make coffee and drinks, serve hors d’oeuvres, entertain guests, and steer clear of the cook in a very social, inclusive way. This keeps the cooking area from functioning simultaneously as the preparation and entertaining area.

5) Clean as you go . Every so often clean up and remove unnecessary items. By making cleaning part of your daily routine, you can ensure that surfaces, dishes, waste, and the house is clean, hygienic, and clutter free.

