5 ways to update your Christmas decor without overspending

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Corman Kitchen and Bath and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Corman Kitchen and Bath, visit https://cormanmarketplace.com.

Using the same Christmas decorations year after year after year can be boring. Although buying all new is not realistic for most people. Here are five ways to update and freshen your look without breaking the bank:

Decorate with wrapped packages

Using packages is a simple and cheap way to bring cheer to every nook and cranny of your home. Start with empty boxes and buy just a couple of coordinating papers and trimmings. The boxes can remain empty or be gifts for your loved ones. Use them in areas of the house where you need that little extra something. A grouping of wrapped packages on an entry table is an alternative to a traditional flower arrangement.

Use ribbon

Using ribbon is a great way to freshen your Christmas decorations. Changing this one element on a tree or wreath can completely transform the feel of your Christmas decor. It’s an opportunity to change the accent color as well. Just a couple of bolts is enough for a 7.5′ tree or several wreaths. Also, try using it in ways you never have. One of my faves is a simple shoestring bow tied around an old grandfather clock. So go on and toss that tired old ribbon and replace it with something you love.

Add greenery picks

Adding greenery picks to your tree, wreath or garland can not only add color but can also completely change the texture and scale of your Christmas decor. We love using realistic looking greenery picks layered atop one another to achieve this change. Add long needle pine to expand the size of your tree or cedar to the mantle garland for a relaxed and casual feel.

Create a focal point on your tree

Creating a focal point on your Christmas tree is a great way to show off your theme and it may be one the simplest things you can do. Just a couple of larger items will really draw the eye and show your friends and family what your Christmas decorations are about. Larger items can range from whimsical elves and angel wings to decorative snow skis and sleds. Add them just above center height of your tree and keep them grouped together.

Decorate with ball ornaments

You can never have too many ornaments, period. Ball ornaments are a fun and inexpensive way of introducing a splash of festivity to almost anywhere in your home. Filling a large apothecary jar is our go to for bringing that pop of color and glitz. Try using one on a kitchen island instead of a flower arrangement. Better yet, use three of different heights. Ball ornaments are typically shatter-proof which means they are also safe for children and pets. So why not hang a cluster of them on the back of a dining chair or across an upholstered headboard.

If you are in the market for new Christmas decor and want to save, join in the festivities this weekend at the Corman Marketplace Annual Christmas Open House! Save 20% off in store or online using coupon code “OPEN20″ offer excludes custom items. Shop from Christmas Décor, floral stems, Nativity sets, Ornaments, Pets, Santa and much more!

Corman Open House: November 4th – 6th

Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 11am-4pm

Shop in store and online

Online purchases can be picked up curbside or in-store

Offer excludes custom items (floral design, Commercial Christmas and Corman and Associates manufactured items)

Need help from our experts? Check out details on having a Corman Marketplace Residential Christmas Consultation for free!