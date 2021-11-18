Tips for entertaining this holiday season

Sponsored - If you’re planning a Christmas party this season, follow these tips to simplify and remove some of the stress!

Using a single theme not only simplifies your holiday party decorations, but saves time as well. Consider using cranberries or holly for example. Use them everywhere! Keeping the same materials throughout the house makes it cohesive and easy.

Keep your surfaces open. Keeping your counters clear of decor leaves room for food and drink. Hang garlands below the counter at a kitchen island. Also consider going up with your decor. The top of your kitchen cabinets is a great way to utilize a mostly unused space in your kitchen. Adding light to these areas also adds to the ambience. Another way to keep the surfaces open is by thinking vertical with your Christmas decorations. Tall slender clear glass vases look fantastic full of cranberries and water. Finish them off with floating candles.

Setting up your bar away from the kitchen keeps guests moving from room to room. Make sure the room you use has at least two entries for better flow. Keep drinks simple. Have a single cocktail or punch to serve. Like the bar, place food in rooms other than the kitchen. Different locations will encourage your guests to mingle. Be sure to have trash bins in all these locations to aid in cleanup.

If you’re including the kids, set up a table especially for them. Have special treats, their favorite foods and a kid friendly cocktail. It’s also the perfect spot to kid oriented party favors.

Planning ahead and keeping it simple for a holiday party is the best way you can enjoy it too. Remember, your friends and family will know if you’re feeling stressed.

