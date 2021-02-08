7 Questions to Ask Before Hiring an Electrician

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Davis H Elliot Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Davis H Elliot Services, visit https://elliotservices.com

Electrical issues are among the most frustrating and challenging problems property owners face, and one which typically requires hiring an electrical professional – a process many find stressful on its own. So, how can you make sure you are hiring a qualified professional? What do you need to ask to ensure you are receiving the best help possible? Here are seven questions to help you get started.

1. Are you licensed and insured?

Before hiring any electrician to perform work on your property, make sure they have the proper licensing for your state and are insured. This is an important step and should be a non-negotiable in your search for an electrical professional. If they lack the proper licensing and insurance, or are not forthcoming with this information, do not move forward with hiring them. This will help you avoid more headaches down the road.

2. How long has your company been in business?

There are reputable businesses of all ages, however understanding the background and history of the company you are working with will give you valuable information to base your hiring decision on. Additionally, researching the company online to learn more about how they are viewed in the community will help round out your knowledge of their experience and reputation.

3. Who will be performing the work?

If you are working with and independent contractor or an electrical services provider, it is not uncommon for the professionals who perform the work to be different from the electrician who diagnosed the issue and provided you a bid for the job. However, in order to make sure you are aware of who will be on your property, as well as what their credentials are, request information about them ahead of time. While a Master Electrician will be overseeing the project, a journeyman electrician or even an apprentice could be performing the actual work. Know who will be there and what their credentials are prior making your selection.

4. Will the job require a permit?

Depending on the type of work required, it may be necessary to obtain a permit. Make sure to ask the electrician during your initial consultation if they believe a permit will be required and seek clarity on how this process will be handled.

5. Do you offer any warranty?

In order to be prepared for any future issues with the electrical work being performed, be sure to ask if the company you are vetting offers warranty for their work. This will give you peace of mind and help you better understand what to expect in the future if an issue persists.

6. Will this affect my electrical service?

Sometimes, an issue requires an interruption of electrical service to the affected property. Make sure you are aware of any interruptions in service prior to the day work begins so you can make proper arrangements for those who will be impacted. While this may be inconvenient, it will be much more tolerable for everyone involved if you receive proper notice.

7. What is the estimate?

Lastly, make sure to ask for an estimated cost for the project. While this may seem like common knowledge to most, it is a step people sometimes manage to skip. Knowing the scope of work, along with how much it will cost to repair, will help you manage the financial obligations of hiring a contractor.

Following these steps will help you make sure you are hiring the right person for your job. However, if you would like to make the entire process easier and find a quick, trustworthy solution to your issue, reach out to the talented team at Elliot Services in Lexington, Kentucky. Visit www.elliotservices.com to learn more about how their team can help!