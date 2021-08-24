Do you need a generator?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Davis H. Elliot and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Davis H. Elliot, visit https://elliotservices.com

Americans are reliant on electronics for communication and connection, so it is easy to wonder if you may need to have a backup generator installed or on hand. If you are a homeowner, perhaps you want to make sure you are able to keep your family safe and warm after a weather event. If you are a business, perhaps you are concerned about the potential ramifications on your bottom line and effectiveness if power were to be lost for your office. Here are some things to keep in mind if you are deciding to purchase a generator.

How does a generator work, and how can it help?

Permanently installed, standby generators which have had an automatic transfer added, are able to identify an interruption in the flow of power. After this interruption has been identified by the unit, the standby system will take over and provide power to your home until power is restored. If you are utilizing a portable generator, you will manually power your home following an outage.

Generators are most commonly run off of propane or natural gas. The generator will take this fuel, and convert it into electrical energy. This power will then be fed through your home or businesses main breaker panel.

By having this backup power available, you will be able to minimize the amount of time you are without power. This will allow you to continue to utilize electronics, charge phones, and use electric powered utilities. Beyond electronics, it will help maintain the proper temperature for refrigerated foods, power your vehicle if it is electric, and maintain security systems.

How much does a generator cost?

If you are planning on installing a permanent, standby generator, you are likely to pay anywhere between $5,000-$10,000 – if not more – depending on the amount and quality of power needed. However, if you are looking for a portable, manual option, you are likely to spend a few hundred dollars at a minimum.

How much maintenance does a generator require?

Overall, once installed or purchased, a generator does not require an exorbitant amount of upkeep. You will want to regularly check it to make sure it is functioning, especially if it is portable and not regularly used, but otherwise you simply need to make sure it has the appropriate amount of oil and fuel and you are keeping it clean and free of debris.

How do I get one? Do I have to install it?

If you are interested in purchasing and installing a generator, we highly recommend working with a local professional to make sure it is properly setup. You can reach out to Elliot Services in Lexington, Kentucky to learn more about their services and how their team of reliable electricians can assist you with installing a generator on your property. Visit www.elliotservices.com to learn more.