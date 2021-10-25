5 Electrical Safety Tips for Fall & Winter

Sponsored - Football season is in full gear, leaves are changing colors and beginning to fall off of the Kentucky trees, and cooler temperatures are beginning to move in. Along with those cooler temperatures, come a host of electrical safety concerns. In order to help you better navigate the cooler weather, Elliot Services – Kentucky has 5 electrical safety tips for you to follow this fall and winter.

1. Monitor Outlet Usage

Cooler temperatures often lead to the usage of appliances to help with warmth, like electric blankets and space heaters, and can lead to overloading an outlet. Make sure you are distributing the electrical load of your heating elements evenly throughout your space and continually observe the outlets for signs of electrical issues – like heat.

2. Install, Inspect, or Repair Your Generator

Generators are a helpful tool during the winter months if you live in an area which experiences power outages during intense periods of ice and snow – especially if the heat for your home or office is powered by electricity. If you already have a generator installed, be sure to inspect the unit and complete any repairs at the start of the season. If you do not have a generator, but are interested in having one installed, do your research and contact a trusted electrician in your area to learn more.

3. Properly Use Space Heaters

Space heaters are an economical and popular way to provide additional heat in your home. However, they are also the source of safety issues. When using a space heater for the first time each year, review the instructions provided by the manufacturer to ensure proper use. Keep heaters plugged directly into electrical outlets and away from any flammable items.

4. Avoid Sleeping with Heated Blankets

While using a heated blanket overnight may keep you warm, it also presents a number of safety issues – including fire. If you choose to use one, make sure it is while you are awake and in an area, it can be plugged directly into the wall. Additionally, before using a heated blanket, make sure there are no signs of wear or tear on the wire or blanket. These could be signs the item is unsafe to use.

5. Utilize a Carbon Monoxide Detector

If your home or office is heated using gas, or you have a wood burning fire place, it is necessary to consider installing carbon monoxide detectors. These devices, most of which can plug in directly to an outlet, will allow you to monitor the level of carbon monoxide in your home and protect your family.

