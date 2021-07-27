4 Electrical Safety Tips for Parents

Sponsored - Parents are always on the lookout for potential hazards their children may encounter, and they are especially careful as it relates to safety in their own home. If you visit a family with a young child, you will often see locks on cabinets, gates protecting the stairs, and covers on electrical outlets. However, there is more to protecting your kids from the dangers of electricity inside and outside of your home than simply placing a plastic cover in the outlet – especially as they get older. Here are some tips for educating your children on electrical safety.

Electrical Education

When a child begins to crawl, they will naturally begin to explore their environment. During this time, parents are always encouraged to purchase protective covers for outlets, and to discipline or redirect their child when they get close to an outlet. However, as they get a bit older, and better understand the function of the electrical service in your house, it can become more challenging to monitor their safety. Make sure to take the time to educate your child about the dangers of electricity and be honest with them about the hazardous consequences of improper use.

In addition to discussing the adverse effects of improper use, stress the importance of never placing anything, including cords, into the outlet until they are an appropriate age. If they need to have something plugged in, like a charger for their tablet or other device, they should always ask for help from a parent. This will allow parents to demonstrate proper use and keep them safe.

Lastly, as a child enters their teenage years and has more freedom, make sure they are aware of the need to distribute power evenly throughout a space. Often, when people are unaware of the dangers of overloading a single outlet, they will utilize power strips to plug in their television, computer, gaming systems, and more. This can cause damage to electronics, electrical hazards, and even fires in some cases.

Damaged Wires

Damaged wires, whether small ones in your home or power lines outside, should be avoided. Children should know to alert a parent if they become aware of a damaged wire or cable for a device within the household. Perhaps even more importantly, teach children to stay away from wires and powerlines which are down following a storm or damage to electrical infrastructure. If they see a downed powerline, they should notify an adult or call 911. This will avoid a catastrophic event for many in the area and ensure safety for everyone nearby.

Power is Not for Play

When playing outside, make sure your children are aware of the location of any electrical service lines. Playing with kites, drones, balls, toys, balloons, or climbing trees near powerlines can present an enormous hazard to children or lead to a power outage for you and your neighbors. If you have service lines located near any area where your children regularly play, educate them about the dangers and how to avoid a serious event.

Keep Devices Dry

Simply put, water and electricity do not mix. This is obviously a challenge in many bathrooms and kitchens, especially as children and teenagers begin to use hair dryers or other similar appliances. First, make sure your home has the proper safety mechanisms in areas where water is prevalent. This would include GFCI outlets. Next, make sure your child understands the dangers of electrical appliances and water. They should know to get the help of a parent if something with electrical power falls into water, and they should stay away from the area until the parent is able to safely resolve the situation on their own or with the help of an electrical professional.

