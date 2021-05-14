5 Outdoor Electrical Safety Tips from Your Local Experts

Sponsored - https://elliotservices.com/

5 Outdoor Electrical Safety Tips

Temperatures are rising, summer is right around the corner, and people are beginning to enjoy backyard barbecues, lazy afternoons on the patio, or taking a dip in their pool. However, as more people head outdoors, so do their entertainment and leisure devices. While it is always easy to focus on electrical safety inside of your home, the same attention should be paid to the outside of your home. Here are some tips to make sure you have a safe summertime.

1. Call Before You Dig

Property improvement projects are common during the warmer months. Homeowners may decide to add exterior lighting, expand their outdoor entertaining space, add a fire pit or outdoor kitchen, or simply plant some new trees or flowers. However, anytime you plan on digging in your yard, it is important for you to “Call Before You Dig.” This can be done by calling 8-1-1 and providing the utility company with information on what you are planning to do. Following your call, the company will send someone to your home to mark where underground electrical lines and pipes are located – helping you to avoid a potential disaster.

2. Check Your Outdoor Outlets

Just as you should do inside your home, you should take a look at your outdoor outlets to ensure there is no damage and test them for proper functionality. Additionally, homeowners should also ensure all outdoor outlets are GFCI’s (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters). GFCI outlets are required by the National Electric Code to be used in bathrooms, garages, kitchens, and outdoors because they have additional safety features which are necessary in areas where moisture is present. You can typically identify this type of outlet by the “Reset” and “Test” buttons which would be visible on the cover. Lastly, make sure any outlets near a hot tub, pool, or spa have a cover to protect them from water.

3. Outdoor Devices

When contemplating utilizing an appliance or device outdoors, make sure it is properly rated for outdoor use. Devices which are not properly rated for outdoor use can either be ruined or present a safety hazard when subjected to outdoor elements like heat and water. Many popular devices, like televisions, speaker systems, and lighting have options available specifically for outdoor use. While they may be more expensive in some instances, they will provide added safety features and extend the life of the device.

4. Use Extension Cords Correctly

First, always make sure you are only using extension cords as a temporary solution. They were never meant to be used long term, and could present hazards if used incorrectly. Additionally, you should also be sure to use extension cords which are properly graded for outdoor use to maintain the safe use of any devices.

5. Protect & Inspect Equipment

Lastly, be sure to properly protect and inspect your equipment before, during, and after the seasons for enjoying the outdoors. Make sure all wires do not exhibit any damage, devices work properly, they are not showing effects from the weather conditions, and everything is graded for outdoor use. When it is time to put the equipment away, be sure to follow the storage instructions. This will maintain safety and extend the life of your equipment.

