4 tips for safely using space heaters

1. Know What You Need

First, when purchasing a space heater or taking your older one out of storage, make sure it is the proper size for your space and you understand how much power is required to use it. If the heater pulls too much power to run, it could lead to safety issues and tripped breakers – leaving you in the cold and dark.

2. Make Sure It’s Safe

Before purchasing a space heater, be sure to find out if it has any safety certifications and research their meaning. This will allow you to make the best choice as a consumer and will give you peace of mind before unboxing the product. Once opened, read the instructions and understand the safety protocols the manufacturer suggests. This should give you an idea of the safest spaces to use the heater, how it should be positioned, and any hazards you should be aware of. You should also do the same with a heater you have been using for years. If you still have the instruction manual, review it before use. If you do not, take some time to research online to find the manual for the model you own and review any text on the item to see more about safety instructions or certifications.

3. Double Check

Even if the heater you own has great safety certifications and you are utilizing it the correctly, there are still some steps you need to follow to make sure you are taking all the appropriate precautions. When you take the heater out for the first time, inspect the product and the electrical cords attached to it. Make sure there are no signs of wear, exposed or damaged wires, or any other damage to the exterior. Once you have verified the device is in good working order, test it by plugging it into the outlet and monitoring it.

4. Use It Wisely

You’ve reviewed the instructions, checked the unit, and now you are ready to use the space heater. However, anytime you plug it in, you must make sure you are always using it wisely. First, make sure it is placed on a flat surface away from any flammable items like curtains, rugs, bedding, sofas, or clothes. Additionally, make sure where you place it does not interfere with the air intake mechanism.

Next, plug the cord directly into a wall outlet with nothing else plugged into it and do not use a power strip or extension cord. Space heaters use a lot of power, so you want to make sure you are using an outlet which can handle it and you inspect the heat level of the faceplate to make sure there are no issues with the outlet. You should also power off and unplug the heater when you are not in the room, or it is not in use.

Lastly, only use the heater for approved uses. Do not use it to heat other items, prepare food, or dry anything off. These are not approved uses for a space heater and could result in fires.

Following these steps will help your family stay safe and warm this fall and winter and allow you to avoid some of the common pitfalls people experience with space heaters. If you have any concerns about the electrical service in your home or office, or could use some help making some improvements, contact Elliot Services so their team of talented electricians can help you today!