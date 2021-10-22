Line Technician Training Centers, Co-ops, and KCTCS give students the keys to success

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Kentucky Power and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Kentucky Power, visit www.ekpc.coop.

In just eight weeks of training to become line technicians at electric cooperatives and other companies, students at the Somerset Community College Lineman Tech Center often are often offered jobs before even before they graduate.

They typically start at $28,000 to $31,000 a year and usually double that salary within the first five years.

Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives and the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) worked hard to launch the program in partnership with other utilities and contractor companies. By all counts, the Line Technician Training Center in Somerset and other locations have been a phenomenal success.

“The teachers are great and make you feel right at home,” said Marcus Anderson a graduate of the Somerset program. “I heard about it from some friends who told me how good it was. It’s great facilities with amazing people. I couldn’t ask for a better school.”

Most of the KCTCS line technician graduates have come from SCC, but many others have also graduated from KCTCS colleges based in Ashland, Madisonville, Maysville, Prestonsburg and Hazard. Programs vary from five to 16 weeks, but all are achieving the same positive results.

Calen Squires, 20, a graduate of Green County High School who just completed the Somerset program, is fulfilling his lifelong dream of following in his grandfather’s footsteps to become a line technician.

“He was a lineman for over 40 years with a local telephone company and specialized in fiber optics,” he said…”Several of my friends have gone through Somerset’s lineman program and have loved it.”

Pulaski County High graduate Caden Townsend, 19, said the program and the $2,000 scholarship he received from Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives has put him on the path to success. The money covered the cost of tools, gear and transportation to the program.

“I have been inspired by my grandmother to move forward from the past and use it to stay motivated, never give up and take care of the ones who got me here,” he said. “I am truly excited for this program and the start of a new chapter.”

Clayton Goodin, 19, said the line technician scholarship made it possible for him to stay in a hotel during training. That was critical because the drive from his hometown in Pineville to Somerset would have been too far. Becoming a line technician, he said, would provide a means to a secure job and a lifelong career.

Dr. Carey Castle, SCC President and CEO, said the program sets the students on the path of success.

“The program prepares students for a rewarding career in the electrical line work industry,” he said. “Students receive high quality training by experienced instructors who previously worked in the electrical industry. Our Lineman Center is one of the most expansive indoor training facilities in the nation and our job placement rate is 85%.”

To qualify for the program, students must have 9th grade reading and math level, pass a drug test and physical, and be 18 years old with high school diploma or GED.

To learn more or apply, go to https://kctcs.edu. To learn more about Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, go to www.togetherwesaveky.com.