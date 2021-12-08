What can you do with a psychology degree?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Kentucky University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Kentucky University, visit https://ekuonline.eku.edu.

Psychology is one of the most popular majors in the country, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and opens the door to a number of rewarding careers, spanning a wide variety of fields. To assist those entering a competitive job market, Eastern Kentucky University’s psychology faculty have developed multiple concentration areas – all available 100% online – to help students stand out from the competition and gain an in-depth feel for one of the facets of psychology.

EKU is one of only a handful of online psychology degree programs to offer concentrations in high-demand fields, including:

AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDERS – This online bachelor’s degree in psychology with a concentration in autism spectrum disorders provides a comprehensive understanding of autism and its effect on individuals, while developing skills in applied assessment and intervention. Graduates often continue their education to become clinical or school psychologists, marriage and family therapists, and mental health counselors.

SUBSTANCE ABUSE – Focusing on substance abuse and how it impacts individuals, families and communities, a bachelor’s in psychology with a concentration in substance abuse is a smart choice for those who desire careers as counselors, court liaisons, clinical psychologists, crime analysts, victim’s advocates, and social and human services agents.

FORENSIC PSYCHOLOGY – A psychology degree with a concentration in forensic psychology provides an introduction to mental health law, experimental psychology, forensic assessment, theories of criminal behavior, and correctional psychology. Graduates are prepared to enter the workforce in law enforcement, corrections, counseling, human services, and many also pursue graduate school.

PSYCHIATRIC REHABILITATION – Concentrating on the skills and knowledge needed for a variety of entry-level mental health and social services careers, completion of this program helps prepare you to sit for the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioner (CPRP) certification examination and provides a great foundation for enrollment in a related graduate or professional program after graduation.

CHILD AND FAMILY PSYCHOLOGY – Providing a comprehensive understanding of biological, psychological, social, cognitive, and historical influences on child, adolescent, and adult development, a psychology degree with a child and family concentration prepares graduates for careers in counseling and human services. Many graduates also pursue graduate school.

WORKPLACE PSYCHOLOGY – Focused on the world of work, this concentration applies psychological theories and procedures to the workplace, including personnel policies and administration, performance management, organizational theory, behavior and development, occupational health, and leadership. Graduates are prepared to enter the workforce as career counselors, human resource generalists, and social and human services workers. Many graduates also pursue graduate school.

BRAIN AND COGNITIVE SCIENCE – Building a bridge between cognitive science and biopsychology, a bachelor’s in psychology with a concentration in brain and cognitive science examines mental processes and complex behavior. Graduates are prepared to enter the workforce as laboratory managers, counselors, and social and human services workers. Many graduates also pursue graduate school to become research psychologists, speech-language pathologists, and clinical psychologists.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in one of the above fields, a 100% online degree in psychology from EKU Online will prepare you to be career-ready while allowing you to fulfill your personal and professional obligations. As an online student at EKU, you’ll benefit from accelerated 8-week courses and multiple start dates so you can start building your future when the time is right for you. You can also take advantage of free textbooks for undergraduate students, free tutoring and career services assistance. Once enrolled, your dedicated advisor will help design your graduation plan and offer support and assistance along the way. Online students are also eligible to apply for financial aid and transfer credits from other regionally accredited colleges and universities.

Ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Education Program Rankings, you can be confident in the respected, world-class education you’ll receive from EKU Online.

To learn more, visit go.eku.edu/wkytPSY or call Stephanie Black at 859-622-8764.