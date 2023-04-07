EKU Adds Online Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and Master’s in Public Health

Sponsored - RICHMOND, Ky. – Regularly referred to as the ‘school of opportunity,’ Eastern Kentucky University is expanding the possibilities for students with a growing lineup of online degree options that make earning a degree more accessible.

In the spirit of opportunity and accessibility, EKU has added two new online programs to its portfolio that now includes more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and non-degree program options. The latest online degree offerings include:

Online Elementary Education Bachelor’s Degree: EKU is now offering a new path for those who aspire to begin a career as an elementary school teacher but don’t hold a bachelor’s degree. The online elementary education bachelor’s program gives students an opportunity to earn the same respected degree that has been offered on campus for more than 100 years. Online students will take the same courses, from the same faculty as the students who study on campus. Coursework is 100% online and the program can be completed in 3.5 years. The state-mandated clinical field experience will be completed in a school based on student’s geographical location. Applications are now open for Fall 2023 and are free to complete online.

Online Master of Public Health (MPH): Those interested in earning a master of public health (MPH) degree can now complete it 100% online with EKU. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the need for qualified, knowledgeable public health professionals has dramatically increased, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects growth for public health careers to increase 5-28% in the next decade. EKU’s online MPH program prepares graduates with the knowledge and competencies needed to face public health issues and emergencies at the local, state, and national level. The online program can be completed in as little as 24 months. There is no GRE requirement and applications are open now for Fall 2023 at no cost.

All EKU Online degree and certificate programs are flexible and convenient options for working professionals. Students complete coursework in accelerated 8-week terms, and classes are taught completely online with no campus visits required. All undergraduate students receive free textbooks and course materials delivered to their homes. Personalized support is available to every online student from the moment they inquire until the day they graduate and beyond.

