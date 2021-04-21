5 Electrical Tips for New Homeowners

Sponsored - https://elliotservices.com/

Becoming a homeowner for the first time can be overwhelming. Not only did you just write the biggest check of your life, you also are coordinating your move, packing boxes, planning décor, and preparing for your first mortgage payment. However, once you get settled into your new space, the work doesn’t stop. Whether it is maintaining the health of your HVAC systems, properly treating your yard, or simply navigating neighborhood politics – it can only get more complicated. Among the most important, and complicated, issues new homeowners will face is the safety and reliability of their electrical service. So, before you close on your new house, keep these items in mind.

1. Get to Know Your Home

During the process of closing on your house, you will learn a lot of information about the property through inspections and public records. Knowing the age of your house, and how up-to-date the wiring system throughout your home is, will help you know if your home can handle modern electrical demands. If your wiring system is out-of-date, it is important to begin the process of working with a qualified electrician to make the proper changes.

In addition to learning about the history of your home, take the time to learn about your electric panel. Get to know what brand it is, locate any manuals or instructions, and make sure you know which breakers correspond to the different areas of your house.

Lastly, take a look throughout your property, understand the appropriate wattage for light fixtures, locate each outlet and light switch, and make sure there is a 4-prong outlet for your dryer.

2. Safety First

It is important, especially if you have young children in your home, to properly evaluate and address any potential electrical hazards in your home. First, take the time to locate each outlet and light switch and make sure they are not hot to the touch.

Next, test the effectiveness of each Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) and make sure any location near a water source has this type of outlet. These outlets will automatically turn off when they detect an electrical fault to keep you and your family safe.

You should also review the location of your appliances, and make sure you are not overloading any circuits. This is a common issue in kitchens where a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, and other similar devices are necessary.

Lastly, consider child-proofing the outlets on the lower parts of walls to keep children from playing with them or placing items inside.

3. Cord Management

After getting the lay of the land for your new home and taking steps to protect your loved ones, you’ll be eager to start placing your furniture and other belongings in their proper places. Before doing this, think through which items will need power and make sure you place them in an area near an outlet. This will prevent you from having as many visible cords, having to utilize extension cords for a long period of time, and help you avoid overloading a specific outlet with too many devices.

If you do have to use extension cords or power strips, it is important to make sure they are not a permanent solution. When not in use, make sure they are not plugged in. This will help protect your home, and reduce the amount of energy being used at any given time.

4. Shut It Off

This is perhaps the most important lesson for new homeowners, and a simple one as well. If you must do any electrical work in your home, no matter how small or simple, make sure you visit your electrical panel and shut off the power for the area you are working in. This will help maintain your safety, and allow you to fix the problem more easily.

5. Find an Electrician You Trust

While you may be able to resolve some electrical issues in your home, it is inevitable you will need the help of a trusted professional. Before you ever get to the point of needing immediate help, try to identify a local, professional electrician you can rely on. This will prevent you from having to roll the dice on your available options on short notice.

While you may be able to resolve some electrical issues in your home, it is inevitable you will need the help of a trusted professional. Before you ever get to the point of needing immediate help, try to identify a local, professional electrician you can rely on. This will prevent you from having to roll the dice on your available options on short notice.