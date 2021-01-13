5 Reasons You Need to Call an Electrician

Sponsored - Following the end of the holiday season, and with the beginning of a new year, this is often the time when new projects begin – or for some – existing issues around your home or business are finally addressed. While you may be inspired to tackle these projects on your own, it is important that you evaluate the issue at hand to determine if you should call a professional. Particularly if you are dealing with electrical work. In an effort to help you identify the specific types of problems you should not tackle on your own, here are 5 issues that should be addressed by an electrical professional.

1. Tripped Breakers

Does the same breaker in your house trip on a regular basis? While breakers may trip due to being overloaded, or sometimes on a seemingly random occasion, the repeated tripping of the same breaker may be a sign of a larger issue. Specifically, it may be signaling that there is a wiring issue that will need to be addressed. In these cases, calling a local, trusted electrical professional will provide you the comfort of knowing that this issue will be safely resolved.

2. Flickering Lights

If you have a light in your home that you always have to apologize for when you have company over, it is likely time to have it looked at. Flickering lights can be common, and often dismissed as a bulb needing to be changed; however, the cause may be deeper than initially thought. Once you change the bulb and find that the light continues to flicker, it is likely an issue that will require professional attention.

3. Hot to the Touch

This one seems to be obvious, however many people will still choose to ignore it unless it gets out of control. If you touch a light switch, or go to plug a cord into an outlet, and receive a shock or notice it is emitting heat, you should make it a priority to reach out to an expert. In fact, this may be a textbook example of when to make an emergency, 24-hour call to an electrical professional. This is a tell-tale sign of an issue with faulty wiring that could lead to injury or fire risk.

4. Power Strips Everywhere

Power strips are a common solution for people who lack adequate access to power throughout their home, however power strips can put your home or business at risk if they are overloaded or used for too long. In these cases, it may be time to have more outlets installed. While there are tutorials online you could follow, or you have a family member who believes they can fix anything, this situation is a prime example of when you need to bring in someone who truly knows how to efficiently and safely complete the work.

5. Out-of-Date

It is often the case that electrical problems – especially those described above - may be caused by out-of-date wiring and electrical. The electrical needs of modern homes and businesses change drastically as more years pass, and while many devices are becoming energy efficient, there are more of them being used than ever. This can lead to outdated electrical wiring being unable to properly handle the load. In this case, it may be time to begin re-wiring your space so that it is modernized, compliant with code, and safe.

If you find yourself experiencing any of the issues detailed above, or you have another electrical issue that needs to be addressed, reach out to a qualified electrical professional for safe, reliable, and high-quality service.