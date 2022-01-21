Who is Expree Credit Union?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Expree Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Expree Credit Union, visit https://expree.org.

At Expree Credit Union, Frankfort’s oldest credit union, serving since 1938, we make serving Frankfort and Kentucky our sole priority.

When we changed our name to Expree, it was important to us we remained true to our principles of community and service. Our amazing, expert staff is here to help our members be more proactive in planning for their financial lives, while providing them with the excellent service they deserve. Relationships are at the very core of what we do at Expree, and we will remain focused on finding new ways to grow our relationship with you and improve your experience.

We are connected to our community and state.

Supporting causes close to our heart:

The premier sponsor for Bourbon Street on Broadway

$2,500 student scholarship awarded

Concert sponsor at the Grand Theater and River Jam

Gold Sponsor at 2021 Governor’s Lead Conference

A significant partner for Josephine Sculpture Park

Over $2,500 donated in random acts of kindness

Staff volunteered in Bowling Green for tornado clean up

Multiple donations to the local schools, associations, and charitable organizations

We are committed to having the right technology for today and tomorrow.

We continue to focus on updating and enhancing our digital banking suite allowing you a seamless experience across browser, tablet or mobile devices.

Members have full access to their credit cards in our internet banking and mobile app

We have Apple, Samsung, Google Pay, completing the digital wallet suite

We have a companion app Card Controls allowing members to dictate how, where, and when their cards can be used and to receive real-time transaction alerts

We are streamlining our online loan applications allowing for: prequalifying for loans with no credit impact, accepting offers of credit, signing documents electronically, and even receiving your loan funds all through a fast and easy digital experience.

Expree Credit Union offering individualized attention with big bank conveniences

We are a member of Shared Branching: As an Expree member, you are able to make deposits, withdrawals, transfers, etc. at more than 5,000 Shared Branching locations across the country. As an outlet, if someone has other accounts at one of the nearly 1.900 participating credit unions across the country, they can perform a range of transactions here at Expree including transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

Benefits of credit Union:

Like banks, credit unions accept deposits, make loans and provide a wide array of other financial services. But as member-owned and cooperative institutions, credit unions provide a safe place to save and borrow at reasonable rates.

Personalized customer service: more forgiving qualification standards, personalized credit assistance

Better savings: Higher interest rates on savings.

Lower fees: tend to offer lower fees than banks

Lower rates on loans and credit cards.

Invested in Community: Community focus: powerful presence in community

Committed to members: Voting rights.

Variety of service offerings.

Insured deposits.

To learn more about Expree Credit Union, open an account, or to book an appointment for one of our services please call 502-564-5597 or visit expree.org.