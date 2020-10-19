Warm up with Fayette Heating & Air’s Gift of Heat

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fayette Heating & Air and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fayette Heating & Air, visit https://fayetteheating.com/gift-of-heat/.

Fayette Heating & Air is officially accepting nominations for its 14th Annual Gift of Heat.

Each year, the business asks the community to submit nominations for families or individuals who are in need of heat for the winter. The business then provides a new HVAC system to the winning individual or family in time for Christmas. Since the start of Gift of Heat in 2006, Fayette Heating & Air has donated over $500,000 worth of HVAC systems.

“We started the Gift of Heat as a way to give back to the communities that have given us so much,” said owner Bret Melrose. “As a heating and cooling company, it made sense for us to give back with something we are great at doing.”

Nominations for the Gift of Heat will be accepted until Friday, December 4th. All nominations must be submitted by a friend, family member, co-worker, or group and may be submitted online at https://fayetteheating.com/gift-of-heat/ or mailed to Fayette Heating & Air, Attention: Gift of Heat, 817 Nandino Blvd, Lexington, KY 40511.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 11th at Fayette Heating & Air.

For more information on the Gift of Heat, call 859-233-0424 or go online at www.thegiftofheat.com.