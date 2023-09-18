Field & Main Bank Invites Public Voting for “Community & Cause” Initiative

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Field & Main Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Field & Main Bank, visit https://www.fieldandmain.com.

Field & Main Bank is thrilled to announce the launch of the public voting phase of the “Community & Cause” initiative. This unique promotional voting campaign aims to support local non-profits in the Lexington-Fayette MSA, including Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Scott, and Woodford counties.

We’re delighted to report that several non-profits have registered for the opportunity to win a $20,000 award. Field & Main Bank has equipped all participating non-profits with a Voting Toolkit, helping them to spread the word and encourage their constituents to vote.

Public voting began October 2, and will continue through October 31, 2023. We encourage the public to learn about these incredible non-profits, the work they do, and vote for their favorite at fieldandmain.com/communitycause. The non-profit with the most votes will receive the generous $20,000 award to further their mission.

Our mission at Field & Main Bank has always been to “Build Community.” The “Community & Cause” initiative reflects our vision of driving prosperity in every community we serve. It’s our hope that this campaign will not only provide much-needed funds to local non-profits but also raise awareness about their incredible work.

This public voting phase is a critical component of the “Community & Cause” initiative. It allows members of our communities to have a say in where the award goes and brings the work of these non-profits to the forefront of pub

lic consciousness.

Field & Main Bank - where relationships matter. “We invite all community members to cast their votes and help us build our community, one cause at a time. Let’s make a difference together” stated Lesley Fluke, Central Kentucky Region President.

For more information about Community & Cause and how to vote, please visit fieldandmain.com/communitycause.

Field & Main Bank is a community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the communities of Kentucky and Indiana. We believe in the power of community and the influence of generosity. Our mission is to build community, and our vision is to drive prosperity in every community we serve.