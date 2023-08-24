Field & Main Bank Launches “Community & Cause”: Awarding $20,000 to One Local Non-Profit

Sponsored - Building on its mission to Build Community and drive prosperity in every region it serves, Field & Main Bank is thrilled to announce a unique initiative – “Community & Cause”. This campaign underscores the bank’s commitment to the communities of Lexington-Fayette MSA, encompassing Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Scott, and Woodford counties. We’re inviting all local non-profits to participate in this extraordinary opportunity to win a $20,000 award by registering at fieldandmain.com/community-cause.

True to our tagline, “#buildcommunity”, the Community & Cause initiative strives to nurture the spirit of philanthropy, cultivate community cohesion, and spotlight the non-profit organizations working diligently to enhance our region. We believe in bolstering our communities, fostering growth, and supporting causes that resonate deeply with our residents.

Non-profits are often the unsung heroes, delivering vital services and driving societal change. Acknowledging their critical role, we’ve crafted Community & Cause to rally public participation. Residents of Lexington-Fayette and the surrounding counties will have the chance to cast their vote for their favorite registered non-profit, with the top-voted organization receiving a grand prize of $20,000.

This democratic, online voting process is designed to involve everyone in our community. The non-profit with the most votes will receive this generous award, enabling them to further their mission and widen their positive reach. This participatory method raises awareness about local non-profits and their essential work while offering our community members a voice in the process.

We’re issuing a call-to-action for all non-profits within the designated counties to register for Community & Cause. It’s a chance to share your story, rally community support, and potentially receive a significant financial boost for your cause. Registration can be easily completed online at fieldandmain.com/communitycause.

With the understanding that securing funding remains a prominent challenge for many non-profits, Community & Cause offers a platform to gain recognition, connect with the community, and potentially secure a substantial monetary contribution.

At Field & Main Bank, we’re dedicated to serving the communities that have helped us prosper. Community & Cause is a tangible representation of our vision - to drive prosperity in every community we serve, a vision we invite you to share with us. By embracing our hashtag “#communitycause”, you can join in the spirit of community unity and spotlight the fantastic work done by our region’s non-profits.

Field & Main Bank - where relationships matter. Join our Community & Cause initiative by registering your non-profit today! Visit fieldandmain.com/communitycause for more information. Let’s work together to build our community, one cause at a time.